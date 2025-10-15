Latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council including changing a funeral directors to flats

The following applications were validated the week beginning October 6.

88A Pontefract Road, Ferrybridge, Knottingley, WF11 8PS: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5.9m, a maximum height of 2.9m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m.

190 Featherstone Lane, Featherstone, Pontefract, WF7 6AD: Part two storey part single storey extension to rear.

Featherstone All Saints Ce Academy, North Close, Featherstone, Pontefract, WF7 6BQ: Installation of new security gates and fencing to site entrance with associated intercom system.

3 Maple Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 3QL: Demolition of existing outbuildings for construction of single storey extension to rear.

93 Manor Haigh Road, Wakefield, WF2 8SB: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6.0m, a maximum height of 4.0m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m.

35 George-a-green Road, Wakefield, WF2 8HX: Retrospective planning application for single storey rear extension.

Glen Dale Darning Lane, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3HB: Single storey conservatory extension to side of existing garage.

The Oaks, 1 St Johns Place, Wakefield, WF1 3UJ: Crown Reduce 1 Cherry Tree by two metres and remove deadwood.

48 High Street, Upton, Pontefract, WF9 1HQ: Change of use from funeral directors (Use Class E) with ancillary residential dwelling at first floor (Use Class C3) to two flats (Use Class C3) including external alterations.

7 Pugneys Avenue, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3FT: Fell 2 Trees as identified on the submitted plan accompanying the tree work application.

Clayton Hospital, Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3JS: Site landscape, access and parking proposal and boundary treatment.

32 Ledgard Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BP: New dopped kerb and driveway to the front.

5 Orchard Court, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1QA: To replace existing conservatory solid roof, with lightweight metal shingle tiled roof to include x2 velux roof windows. Tiles to be finished in Antique Red. No other changes are planned to the existing single storey conservatory structure. No change of privacy levels to any neighbouring properties.

Flat 2, Hardwick House, 20 Hardwick Court, Pontefract, WF8 3PB: Fit Bi Fold Doors to front of property.

1 Woodlands Croft, Sandal, Wakefield, WF2 7LH: Remove undefined branches from the Ash tree. Crown Lift the remaining Ash tree to a maximum height of 3metres from ground level. No pruning wounds greater than 6.35cm to be generated as a result of the works.

Orchard Cottage, Hall Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JE: Single storey rear extension.

Land At Railway Avenue/Colonels Walk, Pontefract: Placement of 24no. shipping containers for use as self-storage. Additional Palisade fencing to site boundary.