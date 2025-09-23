Latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council: Works to secure stability of Kirkthorpe Weir

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, August 25.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

40 Elm Park, Pontefract, WF8 4LQ: Proposed change of hip roof to gable & rear dormer.

26 Attlee Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6RD: Two storey rear extension, single storey side extension and conversion of existing garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grange Farm, New Road Old, Snydale, Pontefract, WF7 6HD: Construction of roof over an existing concrete yard to create covered area between 2no. existing buildings.

Latest Wakefield district planning applications.

1-2 The Arcade, Hill Top, Knottingley, WF11 8HZ: Shopfront Alterations, Advertisement Consent, Erection of Plant, Installation of External Roller Shutters and Associated Works.

50 Jerry Clay Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NW: Removal of existing extensions and attached outbuildings to bungalow. Addition of full first floor. Two storey extensions and porch to front. Introduction of stone to exterior. Construction of detached garden room outbuilding and detached double garage.

77 Cumbrian Way, Wakefield, WF2 8JS: 2 storey side extension with porch to front and associated amendments to materials and openings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

24 Durkar Fields Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BY: Single storey rear extension, demolition of existing conservatory and alterations to rear of existing garage.

12 Marriott Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6RP: Single storey extension to rear/side and changes to window opening to front elevation.

1 Wordsworth Approach, Pontefract, WF8 1NQ: Single Storey side extension for use as a garage and storage.

20 Ashdene Drive, Crofton, Wakefield WF4 1PQ: New pitched roof to existing flat roof to side of dwelling (attached). Conversion of attached garage to habitable room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Borrowdale Drive, (Land To Rear), Castleford, WF10 2NU: Erection of garage/workshop and ancillary welfare building.

Kirkthorpe Weir, Welbeck Lane, Off Neil Fox Way, Wakefield, WF1 4HZ: Works to secure the stability of Kirkthorpe Weir and protect the riverbed immediately downstream. (Works include the installation of a sheet pile cut-off at the downstream toe of the weir with a concrete infill and drainage between the piles and the weir and install rip rap acting as scour protection just downstream of the new piles.

214 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0SH: Retrospective change of use from a hairdressers (use class E) to a one-bedroom apartment (use class C3).

Gawthorpe Band Room, School Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9RD: Change of use to band room to incorporate gym space and the erection of 2no shipping containers (retrospective) with associated external timber cladding