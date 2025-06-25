Latest update from Three and iD mobile as users share frustration after NINE hours of being unable to make or receive calls

By Leanne Clarke
Published 25th Jun 2025, 16:34 BST

Customers of Three and iD Mobile are venting their frustration at the network provider after being left unable to make or receive calls for NINE hours.

The first reports of Three UK issues started at around 7.45am this morning (Wednesday).

An update from Three at around 4.25pm has said: “We are continuing to work on an issue affecting voice services which started earlier today.

"A small number of text messages are also being affected by the issue.

Three customers have been unable to make or receive calls since 7.45am today.
Three customers have been unable to make or receive calls since 7.45am today.

"Data services are working normally, so calls can be placed via third-party messaging apps.

"We know how frustrating this is for our customers and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

But may customers are concerned after a similar outage in January stretched into the following day.

People are reporting not being able to call, or receive calls, from doctors and hospitals parents are concerned that their children’s schools would be unable to get in touch in case of an emergency.

One said: “This is happening too often. People rely on a phone service.”

Another said: “Not being able to make or receive calls all day – this is seriously impacting on my business operations. I can’t get the app and there is no customer service technician to contact for advice or guidance. This service is beyond substandard.”

Another customer asked: “When will this be fixed? Absolutely unacceptable and no correspondence with customers.”

The only change is the recommendation of making voice calls through apps like WhatsApp – which some people do not have.

Reports on Downdetector are still at a consistently high rate of more than 5,500 reports.

The Express has contacted Three Mobile for comment and and urgent updates for its customers.

