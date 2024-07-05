Leeds Bradford Airport runway closure - here's what to do if you're heading on holiday

By Leanne Clarke
Published 5th Jul 2024, 15:44 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 16:07 BST
Delays are expected at Leeds Bradford Airport today after they closed a runway.

They said: “The runway is currently closed due to emergency runway repairs.

”We expect to open no earlier than 7pm today.”

They’ve also advised that check-in is closed until 5pm.

They advise passengers to contact their airline for further travel advice, saying: “Our teams are working tirelessly to make repairs and return to normal operations.”

People have shared their worry on social media.

One said: “I hope it gets fixed without delay, we are due back tomorrow afternoon.”

People already at Leeds Bradford ready for departure have said their flights have been delayed, with reports of flights returning being diverted to other airports including Birmingham and Newcastle.

The airport said they will be updating information as soon as possible.

