Leeds Rhinos owner Paul Caddick awarded an MBE by King Charles in New Year Honours list

The chairman of Leeds Rhinos and Yorkshire-based property and construction firm Caddick Group has been awarded an MBE by King Charles in the New Year Honours list for services to sport.

Paul Caddick, who was born in Castleford, played both rugby union and rugby league as a junior and set up his construction and property business in 1979.

He took over ownership of the Rhinos and their iconic Headingley home in November 1996. At the time, the venue was set to lose international Test cricket and the rugby league team, established in 1890, was on the brink of bankruptcy.

Alongside chief executive Gary Hetherington, Paul oversaw an overhaul of the business and playing roster, with a focus placed on developing and nurturing young, local talent. That led to a golden era for the club and saw Paul become the most successful chairman in the history of the sport with eight Grand Final wins, four Challenge Cup wins, three League Leaders’ Shields and three World Club Challenge titles for the men’s team, as well as success with the club’s women’s and wheelchair team.

Pictured at the premiere of the film 'As Good As It Gets', about the rebirth of Leeds Rhinos and the team's golden generation, are Gary Hetherington, left, with his wife Kath, and Paul Caddick, right, with his wife Alex

Off the field, Paul has driven change to the Rhinos’ home at AMT Headingley, following reconstruction of the stadium in 2018 and restoring the venue to Test match status for rugby league alongside cricket, while ensuring future generations will be able to watch world class sport at the complex well into its second century.

Speaking about receiving his honour from the King, Paul said: “I am honoured to receive this prestigious award from His Majesty the King for my contribution to sport.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my team at both Caddick Group and Leeds Rhinos for the tremendous support they have given me over many years and, without this support, and the support of the Leeds Rhinos fans, then I would not be receiving this award.

“I would also take this opportunity to thank Gary Hetherington for his support and tireless work over many years, and of course my wife Alex for her patience and love which has been the backbone of my involvement in both sport and business.

Gary Hetherington, left, and Paul Caddick pictured at Leeds Rhinos' Headingley Stadium at the official announcement of their takeover of the club in 1996

“When we arrived at the club back in 1996, we understood that we had become custodians of something that was much bigger than just a team or a stadium. We were looking after a venue that stretched back to the reign of Queen Victoria and where countless generations of fans have shared so many memories over the years.

“We have never lost sight of that and I am proud of the home we have created for Leeds Rhinos as we look to the future. With that in mind, I was delighted to welcome my daughter Alexandra to our board of directors this year as we look to even brighter times ahead.”

Paul has ensured that the club has become an integral part of the community in Leeds through the work of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, with the club having worked in elite rugby union and netball as well as supporting wheelchair rugby league along with teams of players with physical disabilities and learning difficulties.

The foundation was recognised as the best in the sport at the 2024 rugby league annual awards.