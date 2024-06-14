Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rugby shirts and other mementos left in memory of Rob Burrow will form a permanent tribute to the Leeds Rhinos star, the club has said.

Rob died on June 2 aged 41 after an almost five year battle with motor neurone disease.

Tributes have been left by fans far and wide at Headingley Stadium with the club announcing that they are liasing with Rob’s family on how to turn shirts and other items that have been left into a permanent memorial.

A club statement said that mementoes will be photographed and put into a book, copies of which will go to the Burrow family, the stadium and the new Rob Burrow Centre of MND.

Headingley will remain open for well-wishers to visit and pay their respects, but the club has asked that no more shirts or items are brought to the ground.

The club also said they are in discussions with Rob’s family over plans for the public to pay tribute during the funeral, which they say will take place early next month.

The statement continued: “The club are co-ordinating with the Burrow family around the details of Rob’s funeral, which will take place in early July.

“This will be a private event for family and friends however there will be a chance for members of the public to pay tribute to Rob on his final journey, details of this will be published nearer the time.

“The club are also working with Leeds City Council for a larger, civic event following Rob’s funeral that will be streamed for well wishers to watch. Details of this will be announced in due course.”