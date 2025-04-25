Leeds Rhinos set to continue to honour Rob Burrow's legacy with MND awareness match against Wakefield Trinity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos will continue the legacy left by Rob Burrow when they face Wakefield Trinity in the annual MND awareness match.

The fixture, which will be played on Saturday, May 31, aims to raise awareness and funds for the MND community. Kicking off at 2.30pm, it will take place 48 hours before the first anniversary of Rob’s death on June 2.

The Rhinos will wear a unique kit for the game, with £10 from the sale of every replica shirt donated to the MND Association across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Last year, the replica shirt produced by the club in partnership with official kit suppliers Oxen for the annual fixture raised more than £80,000.

Leeds Rhinos star Ryan Hall wearing the special kit which will raise funds for the MND Association

The funds raised contributed to completing the fundraising for the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds.

Since the first MND awareness kit back in 2020, the Rhinos’ official technical partner Oxen has donated £230,000 to MND charities.

The kit for 2025, which has been approved by the Burrow family, features the iconic image of Rob from the 2011 Grand Final when he scored what has come to be regarded as the greatest Old Trafford try of all time to help the Rhinos win the Super League title.

The image is made up of the names of the 196 players that Rob played with for club and country during his illustrious career and is completed by the names of his three children and his wife Lindsey, bringing the total to 200 names.

The kit features the iconic image of Rob from the 2011 Grand Final, made up of the names of the 196 players that he played with for club and country during his illustrious career and is completed by the names of his three children and his wife Lindsey

Phil Daly, Leeds Rhinos head of media and PR, said: “Rob had so many incredible qualities but one thing that has really stood out over the last year is what a brilliant team-mate he was.

“His former team-mates have shared so many wonderful memories of times that Rob was central to, whether that was in the Rhinos squad or on representative duty with Yorkshire, England or Great Britain.

“After his MND diagnosis in December 2019, he became an inspirational team-mate once again, this time to everyone in the MND community and put the spotlight on the disease to aid funding and awareness that has changed the future for those impacted by the disease.

“A year ago, the whole sport came together to support Lindsey and the Burrow family, especially those former team-mates, and it is nice that we are able to include the names of players like Sean O’Loughlin, Paul Wellens and Sam Burgess, to name just three, who were greats of their own clubs but will feature alongside a host of names more familiar to Rhinos fans on this unique Leeds shirt.

The kit also features a quote from Rob

“The list includes players who may have only played one game alongside Rob but remember it with real pride, right up to the guys who played alongside his whole career like Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Kevin Sinfield and Danny McGuire, plus current Rhinos Ryan Hall, Kallum Watkins, Cameron Smith, Ash Handley and Mikolaj Oledzki.

“We hope people like the design and we can continue to support the MND community in Rob’s memory.”

A limited number of replica shirts are available to buy from the Rhinos club shop at AMT Headingley Stadium and online at store.therhinos.co.uk