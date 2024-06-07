Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Rhinos will celebrate the life of legendary player Rob Burrow CBE when they return to AMT Headingley later this month.

The game, on Friday, June 21, will be played on Global MND Awareness Day and in recent years this match has been a key date in the calendar for the club’s fundraising support of the MND community.

It will be an emotional night for everyone at AMT Headingley with Rob’s former team mates returning to mark the occasion and remember their friend as part of a special night of celebration with the club once again working with Sky Sports for the match night activity, just as the Rhinos did for last year’s Global MND Awareness Day.

The Rhinos also welcoming members of the MND community to the game to raise awareness and funds for those impacted by the disease.

The kit has been designed by Cath Muir from Richmond in North Yorkshire and was approved by Rob a number of months ago before he passed away last Sunday. With permission from the Burrow family, the kit will now be worn in memory of Rob.

As part of the club’s ongoing commitment to the continue to raise funds for MND, the team will wear a special one off fundraising kit for the day.

Cath Muir was diagnosed with MND in 2014 and has since done a whole of host of fundraising activities herself including a parachute jump and riding coast to coast with her sister.

The shirt features an iconic image of Rob Burrow alongside his friend Kevin Sinfield which Cath painted and presented to Kevin at the end of the first day of last year’s 7 in 7 in 7 Challenge in York.

The bold MND-related colours set the kit apart from the Rhinos usual designs and also features Cath’s drawing of a blue cornflower (Centaurea cyanus), the symbol of hope for MND around the world because of its fragile appearance but hardy nature.

Like the cornflower, people living with MND show remarkable strength in coping with this devastating disease.

Tickets for the game are available now