Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity match in memory of Rob Burrow set to be broadcast live on BBC Two

The annual MND awareness match between Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity, in memory of Rob Burrow, will be shown live on BBC Two later this month.

The West Yorkshire rivals will face each other at AMT Headingley on Saturday, May 31 - two days before the first anniversary of Rob’s death on June 2.

The kick-off time has been moved back two hours to 4.30pm to allow the match to be shown on terrestrial television as well as on Sky Sports.

Leeds Rhinos commercial director Rob Oates said: “I would like to thank RL Commercial, Sky Sports and the BBC for working with us to allow us to show this game to the biggest possible audience.

Leeds Rhinos will face Wakefield Trinity in the annual MND awareness match on May 31. Photo: Tony Johnson

“Our MND awareness games are always special occasions and I am sure this will be a tremendous showcase for Super League, especially coming a week before the BBC’s extensive coverage of the Betfred Challenge Cup final at Wembley.”

The Rhinos will wear a specially designed kit for the game, with £10 from the sale of every replica shirt donated to the MND Association across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Last year, the replica shirt produced by the club in partnership with official kit suppliers Oxen for the annual fixture raised more than £80,000.

That money contributed to completing the fundraising for the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds.

The Rhinos will wear a special shirt featuring an iconic image of Rob Burrow

Since the first MND awareness kit was produced in 2020, Oxen has donated £230,000 to MND charities.

The kit for 2025, which has been approved by the Burrow family, features the iconic image of Rob from the 2011 Grand Final when he scored what is widely regarded as the greatest Old Trafford try of all time to help the Rhinos be crowned Super League champions.

The image is made up of the names of the 196 players that Rob played with for club and country during his illustrious career and is completed by the names of his three children and his wife Lindsey, taking the total to 200 names.

A limited number of replica shirts are available from the club shop at AMT Headingley Stadium and online from store.therhinos.co.uk