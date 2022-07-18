Leeds United fan given just 18 months to live after collapsing on his way to match

Baljit Mehat from Sandal was later given the devastating news that he had stage four gliboblastoma, an incurable tumour which will eventually claim his life.

His daughter, Simran and the family have been raising money - £21,000 and counting - and raising awareness about the need for better treatments through research.

She said: "Brain tumours are incurable and treatments have not evolved in over 30 years.

Baljit Mehat with his daughter Simran.

"Unlike most cancers, brain cancer incidence is rising and less than 20 per cent of those diagnosed with brain cancer survive beyond five years.

"We continue to live our lives as much as we can but have been advised to enjoy the time we have."

Gliboblastoma gained national attention recently after causing the death of singer Tom Parker from pop band, The Wanted. He was just 33.

Mr Mehat, who is 59, and a grandfather of four, had been travelling to London to watch Leeds take on Arsenal in October when he became "confused and shaky".

Team Mehat have raised more than £21,000.

Accompanied by his sons and his brother, they stopped at Northampton service station before being rushed to A&E at the nearest hospital.

"We got the call to say that dad was being assessed at the hospital in Northampton and undergoing lots of tests," said Simran.

"Hours later following tests they told us they found a mass on the brain which needed further testing. They said it looked like a tumour.

"Dad spent a couple of nights at Northampton before he came home and underwent craniotomy surgery.

"The risk of this operation was very high but surgeons told us they felt confident they could get most of the tumour out.

"Dad recovered quite well from the surgery and was told that his peripheral vision would be lost permanently.

"Once the tumour was sent to labs we met with the neuro oncology team at Leeds General Infirmary and were told the devastating news that dad has glioblastoma stage four.

"This is an incurable disease with a prognosis of 12 to 18 months.

"It’s painful to think about dad not being with us but I feel like I’m prepared for what will happen. I’m not accepting it, but I am preparing for it.

"Dad has shown us that he is our true superhero and has fought this and will continue to fight this for us."

Mr Mehat has so far undergone 30 sessions of radiotherapy, and was also fortunate to take part in a clinical trial from Astra Zeneca.

His family have remained positive, and Simran's brother has even brought his wedding forward to this October in the hope Mr Mehat is well enough to attend.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “What Baljit and his family are going through is devastating but, sadly, it is not unique.

"Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet historically, just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to the disease.