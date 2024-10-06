Legacy bursary set up in memory of inspirational Wakefield vet nurse
Laura Turnbull, who worked at Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield, died in January 2023 after a brave eight-year battle against cancer.
She was only 35 when she passed but packed so much into her life and career that an annual bursary has now been set up to honour her memory, organised in partnership with Laura’s loving mum, Hilary and supportive sister Sophie.
Hilary, said: “I am so proud of Laura and so thrilled to have helped set up this bursary in her memory with The College of Animal Welfare.
“The college is where Laura realised her dream of becoming a registered vet nurse and dedicating her life to the care and welfare of animals.
“It’s also a poignant moment as it was while studying there that Laura was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015.
“That didn’t deter or deflect her from completing her studies in style, though, and she passed her exams with flying colours.
“She absolutely loved her job, it was her passion and she was genuinely excited to work with animals and to make their lives better.
“Laura was also so courageous. Even during the worst times of her treatment - the chemotherapy, radiotherapy, all of the pain she endured, losing her hair – she was still determined to make the most of every moment.
“Laura really was remarkable. There were plenty of times when we felt she was too ill to go to work but she still somehow found the strength, determination and energy to prove us wrong.
“Even in 2019, when Laura was diagnosed with secondary cancer in her spine, she refused to give in to the disease.
“Far from it. That was when she decided to apply for a RVN job at Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield and, of course, she was successful!”
Alison German, head of communications at The College of Animal Welfare, says students and registered vet nurses all across the UK can now apply for the new bursary.
Alison, who’s also an RVN, said: “The college is proud to announce the establishment of the Laura Turnbull Bursary, a new annual award worth £1,000 in memory of our former veterinary nursing student, Laura Turnbull.
“The bursary aims to honour Laura’s legacy and passion for veterinary nursing by inspiring and enabling other student veterinary nurses to make meaningful contributions to the field and to support projects that reflect Laura’s spirit and her remarkable dedication and care to animals.
All applications for the 2024 award must be received no later than October 31 and the inaugural recipient will be announced at the College’s Student Awards Ceremony on Saturday, November 16.
Laura’s friend Stacy Carlton, a fellow veterinary nurse and medicine team leader at Paragon, said: “The whole Paragon team loved her, her teamwork and dedication. She never gave up, she wanted to live and encouraged everyone to do what you want and told us ‘don’t let anything stop you!’
“The bursary is a wonderful tribute to her. She was a real inspiration; a true and loyal friend and we all miss her. She will be forever in our hearts”.
For further information on the bursary, visit www.caw.ac.uk/study-with-us/the-laura-turnbull- bursary.
