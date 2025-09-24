Let's go fly a kite! Heath Common Kite Festival back this weekend

The annual Heath Common Kite Festival is back this weekend and promises to be bigger and better than before.

Kites will take to the air on Sunday, September 28, from 10am – 4pm on Heath Common, with kites from just £5 and the chance to design your own.

There will be an ice cream van, hotdogs, burgers, churros and desserts, candy floss, fairground rides and games, tombola, face painting, a bouncy castle and more!

The event, sponsored by One World Travel from Trinity Walk, Wakefield, who will donate commission from any sale to a customer who mentions ‘Heath’ at the time of booking.

Chair of Heath Residents’ Association Julie Stead thanked everyone for their huge support in previous years and said this year’s event would be bigger than ever

“I look forward to seeing the happiness and togetherness that the annual event brings to those from across the Wakefield District.

“Organising and volunteering at the kite festival was the highlight of the village year for many residents, and the free family event is something that the village is truly proud of.”