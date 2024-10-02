People of all ages brought their own kites or made them at the craft stall before launching them in the air, taking advantage of a break in the current spell of wet weather that blessed the event with perfect conditions for kite flying.

The day was attended by the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Darren Byford, local councillors, Julie Medford and Daniel Wilton, and the Normanton and Hemsworth MP, Jon Trickett.

Julie Stead, chair of the Heath Residents Association, said: “What a wonderful day.

"The rain held off, the sun peeped out for a little while, and the wind blew.

“We sold more than 400 kite kits and it was great to see families having such fun on the Heath.”

The Heath Kite Festival is an annual fundraising event held on the last Sunday in September bringing family fun to the Heath with a variety of stalls and refreshments as well as amateur and professional kite flying.

Heath Residents Association is a community group set up to look after, protect and support the heritage village.

The next event will be the Christmas Lights Switch on with brass band outside the Kings Arms on November 24.

1 . Heath Kite Festival People flocked to Heath Common at the weekend for the annual Kite Festival. Photo: Heath Residents' Association Photo Sales

2 . Heath Kite Festival People took their own kites or made them at the craft stall before launching them in the air. Photo: HRA Photo Sales

3 . Heath Kite Festival There were some amazing colours in the sky. Photo: HRA Photo Sales

4 . Heath Kite Festival People of all ages enjoyed flying their creations. Photo: HRA Photo Sales