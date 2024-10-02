Let's go fly a kite at Heath Kite Festival 2024.Let's go fly a kite at Heath Kite Festival 2024.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 10:30 BST
Hundreds of kites took flight over Heath Common on Sunday as villagers enjoyed their annual kite festival, organised by Heath Residents’ Association.

People of all ages brought their own kites or made them at the craft stall before launching them in the air, taking advantage of a break in the current spell of wet weather that blessed the event with perfect conditions for kite flying.

The day was attended by the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Darren Byford, local councillors, Julie Medford and Daniel Wilton, and the Normanton and Hemsworth MP, Jon Trickett.

Julie Stead, chair of the Heath Residents Association, said: “What a wonderful day.

"The rain held off, the sun peeped out for a little while, and the wind blew.

“We sold more than 400 kite kits and it was great to see families having such fun on the Heath.”

The Heath Kite Festival is an annual fundraising event held on the last Sunday in September bringing family fun to the Heath with a variety of stalls and refreshments as well as amateur and professional kite flying.

Heath Residents Association is a community group set up to look after, protect and support the heritage village.

The next event will be the Christmas Lights Switch on with brass band outside the Kings Arms on November 24.

People flocked to Heath Common at the weekend for the annual Kite Festival.

People flocked to Heath Common at the weekend for the annual Kite Festival. Photo: Heath Residents' Association

People took their own kites or made them at the craft stall before launching them in the air.

People took their own kites or made them at the craft stall before launching them in the air. Photo: HRA

There were some amazing colours in the sky.

There were some amazing colours in the sky. Photo: HRA

People of all ages enjoyed flying their creations.

People of all ages enjoyed flying their creations. Photo: HRA

