Letting your passenger do this in the car could land you with a £1,000 fine

Motorists are being warned that one common passenger habit - often seen as harmless – could result in a hefty fine, penalty points, or even a court summons.

According to motoring experts at Show Plates World, allowing a passenger to film or livestream while the car is moving can land the driver in legal trouble – even if they’re not touching the phone themselves.

In the age of TikTok and viral videos, it’s increasingly common for passengers to whip out their phones and start recording the driver, often during music singalongs, scenic routes, or night drives.

But if the behaviour is deemed to distract the driver or block their view, it could be classed as a serious offence.

“It’s not about who’s holding the phone — it’s about whether the driver is in full control of the vehicle,” a spokesperson from Show Plates World explained.

What the law actually says

Under the Highway Code and Road Traffic Act, drivers must be in full control of their vehicle at all times.

That doesn’t just mean keeping hands on the wheel — it also means maintaining clear vision, focus, and freedom from distraction.

If a passenger's actions result in:

*Obstructing the driver’s view

*Distracting them with noise, light, or movement

*Encouraging unsafe behaviour (like turning to talk or pose for videos)

The driver can be penalised for "not being in proper control of a vehicle" or even "driving without due care and attention."

Both offences can carry a fine of up to £1,000, three to nine penalty points, and in extreme cases, even disqualification.

Pete Nelson, 48, a retired traffic officer with nearly two decades of road policing experience, said this issue is more widespread than most drivers realise.

“I’ve stopped plenty of cars where the passenger is waving a phone around in front of the driver’s face, trying to film a reaction or get a good selfie,” he said.

“In one case, a teenager in the front seat was livestreaming the journey with the driver’s full participation — they were both laughing, singing, completely distracted. We had to pull them over for dangerous driving.

“Drivers forget that even though it’s not their phone, they’re still responsible for what’s happening inside their vehicle.”

What drivers should do instead

Show Plates World is urging drivers to set boundaries with passengers before setting off — especially on longer trips or when giving lifts to friends and teenagers who might be tempted to film.

Their advice includes:

Politely asking passengers not to record or livestream while the car is moving

Keeping phones out of the driver’s direct eyeline, especially at night

Turning down bright screens that can reflect on windows or mirrors

Remembering that your licence, not theirs, is on the line

“Passengers mean well — they’re having fun, trying to make memories. But drivers need to take control of the environment inside the car just as much as the road outside,” the experts added.

What the experts say

A spokesperson for Show Plates World said: “We get it — everyone wants to capture moments. But a car isn’t a set for social media. Your focus needs to be on the road, not on being the star of someone’s Instagram story.

If your passenger’s filming or distracting you and something goes wrong, it’s your licence and your bank account that will take the hit.”