Leyland Road: Man attacked by ‘multiple suspects’ in Castleford street
Detectives are investigating after a man was attacked by multiple people in Castleford last night.
Officers were called by the ambulance service at 8.44pm to a report of a stabbing on Leyland Road.
It was reported that the victim had been attacked by multiple suspects who had then left the scene.
A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries which were described as serious but not believed to be life-threatening.
Anyone with any information which could assist them is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online via the Live Chat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250561834
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.