Leyland Road: Man attacked by ‘multiple suspects’ in Castleford street

Detectives are investigating after a man was attacked by multiple people in Castleford last night.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 8.44pm to a report of a stabbing on Leyland Road.

It was reported that the victim had been attacked by multiple suspects who had then left the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries which were described as serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called Leyland Road last night.

Anyone with any information which could assist them is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online via the Live Chat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250561834

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.