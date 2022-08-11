Lidl supermarket in Ossett closed until winter as refurbishment and extension begins

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Wakefield branch of supermarket chain Lidl has temporarily closed.

The shop on Kingsway Ossett, is currently shut, to allow for improvement work to be carried out.

A Lidl spokesperson has said that the store will be closed for the next two months whilst it undergoes a refurbishment and extension.

In the meantime, Lidl shoppers can find the next nearest branch on Commercial Road, Dewsbury.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “Our Ossett store closed for refurbishment on August 3 and will be reopening in Winter 2022 to deliver even more of our fresh, high quality and affordable produce to the local community.

“Whilst the refurbishment takes place, our customers can continue to shop at nearby stores including Commercial Road, Dewsbury and Mirfield.

“We look forward to sharing more information regarding the reopening closer to the time.”

As previously reported, the retailer submitted a planning application to the Council earlier this year to refurbish and extend the store.

The plan stated that 32 of the store's 144 parking spaces would be wiped out to make way for the extension.

The eastern access point to the car park would also be closed off, with driving customers diverted to an entrance on the opposite side.

In 2016, the store was controversially given permission ton to knock down four neighbouring homes to expand the Ossett store's car park by 47 spaces in 2016.