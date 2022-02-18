Life-saving defibrillators installed at Wakefield McDonald's

Local franchisee Anne Wainwright has installed a Community Public Access Defibrillator in her seven restaurants, including Dewsbury Road, Charlesworth Way and Snowhill, which can help save lives if someone suffers a cardiac arrest.

The unit is on the wall outside the restaurant and is available to the public and all emergency services 24 hours a day.

All McDonald’s Managers are trained in CPR and how to use a defibrillator.

Mrs Wainwright, who owns and operates the restaurants said: “I’m delighted that we are able to support our community with the defibrillator. We felt it was important to make this investment in our restaurants to help people if the worst was to happen.