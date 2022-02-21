'Life-saving' optician helped find Wakefield woman's brain tumour, after doctors said it was depression

Debbie Organ suffered from headaches and low energy for several weeks before a telephone appointment with the doctors said it was likely to be low mood caused by recent deaths of family members.

The 45-year-old didn't take the anti depressants prescribed because she was convinced this was not the right diagnosis, and continued to chase the doctors for the next eight weeks.

After a nurse practitioner suggested it may be a problem with her eyes, she booked herself an eye test at White Rose Optical on Wakefield' s Westgate last year.

Debbie Organ was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The optician was concerned about the pressure in Debbie’s eye and referred her to the hospital’s eye clinic.

There, Debbie did several tests and was told she needed an urgent MRI, which showed she had a brain tumour and needed to be transferred to Leeds General Infirmary for an urgent operation.

She said: “I was shocked. It didn’t sink in. I came out and told my husband and was escorted to A&E, my head whirling.

"I called my mum and a few close friends and no one could believe it."

The optician on Westgate helped Debbie.

Debbie’s husband was not allowed to stay with her at LGI due to Covid rules.

Her operation was scheduled for the following day, but another urgent operation overran, so it was two days later when Debbie was taken down to theatre.

She said: “Several hours later when I was pushed back to the ward, I can remember putting my thumbs up to my roommate in the hospital saying ‘I made it to the other side’.

"She supported me through the week as due to Covid restrictions, there were no visitors.

Debbie with her husband Mark.

“I rang my family and I was in tears, they were so relieved to hear my voice.

“After a few days I was allowed to come home to recover. My husband, mum and a few close friends were amazing and looked after me on the rollercoaster of the recovery journey.”

Debbie later found out that she had a low-grade tumour known as a meningioma, and the surgeon was confident he had removed all of it during surgery.

Shortly after her diagnosis, Debbie was referred to Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity (YBTC) by her specialist nurse.

Debbie and Mark supporting the Flat Cap Campaign.

Debbie received a grant from the charity to help with day-to-day costs, and has since been attending the charity’s Wakefield Drop-in Café and wellbeing walks for extra support.

Debbie and her husband Mark have now taken up a challenge to help YBTC raise funds for brain tumour research and support in the region - by tackling a 21.5-mile hike from Scarborough to Whitby in September.

She is helping to raise awareness through YBTC Flat Cap Friday campaign, which encourages people to post “flat cap selfies” to draw attention to the need for greater funding into brain tumour research in the region.

The tumour will need to be monitored in future but Debbie is determined to keep doing the things she enjoys.

Debbie is now urging people to attend regular eye checkups, which could potentially be lifesaving.

She said: “I might need radiotherapy in the future to stop the tumour from re-growing but I’m here to tell the tale. My tumour was highly receptive to progesterone so my contraceptive had been feeding it; I’ve now stopped taking it.

“All I can say is the NHS nurses and surgeons at LGI are amazing.