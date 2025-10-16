Lindsey Burrow and Amy Garcia to team up for BBC Look North challenge for Children in Need

Lindsey Burrow and BBC Look North’s Amy Garcia are walking across three Yorkshire counties arm-in-arm ‘on three legs’ to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

Since the loss of her husband, Rob, to Motor Neurone Disease last year, Lindsey has continued to raise awareness in his name and ran several marathons for charity.

The Thousand Mile Challenge Extra Leg is taking place November 13 -14 where Amy and Lindsey will visit towns and villages across West, South, and North Yorkshire, including Wakefield, Castleford, Selby, Barnsley and Huddersfield.

The epic walk is the extra leg of the big 1000 Mile Challenge, which is also a three-legged walk, taking place across all four nations of the UK on November 4 and 5.

For this BBC presenters and audiences across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will collectively walk 1000 miles to support children and young people across the country.

Look North presenter Amy Garcia said: “We are both mums and passionate about trying to help make life better for children.

"We wanted to do something that not only raises money but also brings communities together so we can meet the people of Yorkshire.

"Walking through our towns and villages with Lindsey for such an important cause feels incredibly special.”

Lindsey added: “Rob believed in the power of community and kindness.

"This challenge is a way to carry that spirit forward and support children who need it most.

"I’ve run a number of marathons for charity, but this is my first challenge for BBC Children in Need and will be a unique test.”

Tune into BBC Look North tonight (Thursday) to watch the announcement.