Lindsey Burrow runs London Marathon in memory of Rhinos hero Rob

The widow of a Pontefract-born Leeds Rhinos legend has tackled the London Marathon in memory of her husband.

Lindsey Burrow took on the challenge following the death of Rob from motor neurone disease last year.

Ahead of the race, Lindsey told BBC Yorkshire: "He will be in spirit with me throughout the whole run, in my head saying 'come on run faster, you can do this.'”

Rob died following a four year battle with MND.

He raised thousands for charities that help people with the condition alongside Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield.

After completing this challenge Lindsey will run the Leeds Marathon on May 11.

Writing on a GiveWheel fundraising page, Lindsey said: “Since his diagnosis in 2019, Rob bravely shared his story to raise awareness of MND and raise funds for MND charities.

"After completing my first ever marathon in 2023, this year, I’m running not one but two marathons in the space of just two weeks!

"I’m raising money for two charities close to my heart and all donations to this page will be split equally between these two causes – the Leeds Hospitals Charity and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation.

"Leeds Hospitals Charity is the charity partner of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

"They support the Rob Burrow Centre for MND which is due to open later in 2025, your donations will help MND patients and their families, providing hope during a difficult time.

"My husband Rob played for Leeds Rhinos during his successful rugby league career.

"The foundation helped to support me and my family after his diagnosis.

"The purpose of Leeds Rhinos Foundation is to change lives through the power of sport, your donation will help them deliver projects in the local community."

Ahead of the London Marathon Paul Watkins, director of fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity said: “We have been completely blown away by Lindsey’s strength and determination, she is truly embodying her husband Rob’s famous quote ‘in a world full of adversity we must dare to dream’.

"Lindsey has been with us every step of the way since we first launched our appeal and we’re incredibly grateful for her ongoing fundraising”.

The two marathons effort has already raised more than £13,000.

Visit https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/5950/2-marathons-in-2-weeks to donate.