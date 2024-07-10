Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The lineup has been revealed for one of Wakefield’s most popular music festivals.

The Wakefield Music Collective has announced who will take the stage for Clarence Park Festival 2024.

The free music festival is set to take place on July 27 and July 28.

Organisers said: “As the festival industry grapples with unprecedented challenges, this event aims to bring the community together through the universal language of music while shedding light on the critical issues facing festivals worldwide.

Clarence Park Festival (Day 2). Picture Scott Merrylees

"This year’s festival will feature a diverse lineup of local and national artists, including Dodgy, Ghost Dance, The Manchester Anthems, Midnite Pharmacy and many more.

"The festival promises a vibrant array of genres, from indie rock, metal and electronic to ska, blues and folk, ensuring that there is something for everyone.”

In recent years, the festival industry has faced big challenges like rising operational costs, environmental concerns, and the impact of Brexit and the pandemic.

Organisers said more than 45 festivals have been cancelled in 2024.

They said: “Independent festivals in particular are increasingly being forced into an untenable position as the increase in costs make it nearly impossible to clear a profit, the knock on effect being that promoters are simply left without funding for future events.”

Formed in 1991, the Wakefield Music Collective is a non-profit making organisation run by music loving volunteers.