Little Alba's amazing year of fundraising

Alba left toys for dogs to play with after she lost her beloved spaniel Hollie.

She took part in six challenges, raised almost £6,500 for mental health charities, picked hundreds of bags of litter, donated gifts to a care home, organised an Easter egg hunt, left bunches of flowers and notes for people to pick up and did a myriad of other little acts of kindness.

Alba’s fundraising started in March when her mum Sophie asked her if she’d like to take part in the Samaritans 310,000 Steps in March challenge.

Alba agreed and the two walked every day and soon completed their steps - raising £3,971 in sponsorship.

Alba has picked up hundreds of bags of litter over the past year

Sophie said: “She’s quite aware that the Samaritans help people ‘who are sad’ in Alba’s words - and she wanted to do her bit to help them.”

Alba’s final challenge of 2021 was to walk one-million steps for the Yorkshire-based charity IDAS that supports people affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence.

She set herself a target of two months but completed 1,026,402 steps in 28 days raising £450.

Of her amazing year, mum Sophie said: “Alba has gained wings and truly flew. She’s learned to be proud of herself. Of her achievements.

“We’ve vlogged, blogged, run, walked, crawled, explored and shared so much this year.”

A few months ago Alba’s beloved spaniel Hollie died so at Christmas she made up a basket of her favourite toys and left them near a local walk for other dogs to enjoy.

Sophie said: “We’ve seen dogs playing fetch and heard stories of dogs playing with the toys and Alba’s been and topped it up with new toys.”

Alba’s next challenge is to raise £500 for Place2Be by walking 500,000 steps in February.