Little mountaineer Charlie, 5, on top of the world as he prepares to scale fourth summit

A primary school pupil is on top of the world after reaching the peak of three mountains in less than three months.

Charlie Batham celebrated his fifth birthday by climbing Holyhead mountain, and is now planning to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks before he reaches the age of five and a half.

Charlie is hoping to raise �500 for his school, Lee Brigg Infant and Nursery. (Picture Scott Merrylees)

His dad Paul said: “We’d planned to book a holiday for his birthday and he said he wanted to climb a mountain.

“He’d climbed nothing before that. I showed him a few pictures of the three peaks and he said ‘I’d love to do that dad.’

“We’re doing that as a fundraiser for his school.

“He’s not so much sporty, it’s more energetic. We did Pen-y-ghent about four weeks ago and he had a 15 minute power nap but that night I had to stop him bouncing on the bed.”

After completing Holyhead mountain in April, Charlie climbed Pen-y-ghent, the first of the three peaks, in June, before taking on Whernside this weekend.

He hopes to raise £500 for his school, Lee Brigg Infant and Nursery School.

Paul, who had previously completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks with a time of 11 hours 40 minutes, said Charlie’s lack of experience had not stopped him climbing.

He said: “To be honest he pretty much raced up and raced down. He put us to shame.

“Since then he’s just gone on and on. I haven’t climbed a mountain for nine years but Charlie’s kicked it back off again and my wife has got roped into it. It’s become a little bit of a past time for us now.”

Sarah Gordon, headteacher of Lee Brigg Infant and Nursery School, said: “We are extremely proud of Charlie. He is demonstrating great resilience and perseverance to complete this challenge. We appreciate the fact that he has chosen to raise money for our school and we extend our thanks to his family for their support.”

Visit facebook.com/paul.batham to donate to Charlie.