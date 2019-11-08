Live updates as Wakefield still on flood alert causing travel disruption

Police have closed a road at Horbury Bridge and firefighters are also at scene following last night's relentless rain.

Bridge Road has been cordoned off and a fire support vehicle has parked up close to Horbury Bridge Academy.

The school has also tweeted that there is restricted access closed to the school.

Hoses are also in place on the bridge crossing The River Calder and a flood warning remains in place at The Strands.

A flood warning also remain in place for Balne Beck, Alverthorpe Beck and Ings Beck on Westgate in Wakefield.

The Met Office said more than 80 millilitres fell in some places of Yorkshire.

This morning at Chantry Bridge near the Hepworth.

And more than 50 millilitres fell at Emley Moor.

In Castleford, Allerton Ings has been affected with roads including the A656 Barnsdale Road between Allerton Bywater and Castleford flooded