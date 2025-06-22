Local businesses tee off to raise more than £7,000 for The Prince of Wales Hospice

By Leanne Clarke
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 11:30 BST
The Prince of Wales Hospice celebrated another successful year of its annual charity golf day, held at Pontefract & District Golf Club.

The ‘Ison Harrison and PWH Golf Open’ brought together local businesses for a day of friendly competition, raising more than £7,000 to support local hospice care.

Sponsored by Ison Harrison Solicitors, the golf day was the biggest and best yet, with 20 teams taking part.

The event offered much more than golf, featuring on-course games, a raffle, and an auction.

Daniel Kenworthy, Ison Harrison Solicitors, and Adrian Greenwood, The Prince of Wales Hospice.

Hospice patron Duncan Wood was among the guests, alongside rugby league star Liam Watts, who shared insights from his sporting career.

Adrian, Fundraising Manager at the Hospice, said: “Ison Harrison Solicitors have been and continue to be great supporters of the Hospice.

"We’re really pleased and grateful that they committed to a three-year sponsorship of our Golf Day.

"Their on-course ‘Wheel of Misfortune’ game added fun and fundraising, and helped make this year’s event a real success.”

