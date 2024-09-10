Unique murals celebrating local areas and the people who live there will are heading to six towns across the district over the coming months.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council and Beam, a Wakefield-based creative organisation, will be working with leading artists and local communities in Hemsworth, Knottingley and Ferrybridge, Ossett, South Elmsall, and Normanton.

The five appointed artists have been selected to create a series of murals in six locations across the Wakefield district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hemsworth – an external wall at Hemsworth library will have a mural by Douglas Black

Locally-inspired murals are heading to six towns across the district over the coming months.

Knottingley and Ferrybridge – a long wall at Hill Top Parade, Knottingley and a gable end at High St Fisheries in Ferrybridge will be created by Oskar

Normanton – a wall at Normanton Market will be hosting a mural by Harriet Lawson

Ossett – the gable end wall at Richmond’s Butchers, Market Square will include a mural by Shiraaz Ali

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Elmsall – the gable end wall at One Stop shop will feature a mural by Peachzz

Coun Hannah Appleyard.

Each of the artists will be speaking with the local community, and especially with young people, to help feed ideas into their final designs and ensure they reflect and celebrate the very best in each of the six locations.

The murals will be installed before the end of the year.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “Residents, businesses, and community groups are experts on their local areas. And we will be using this knowledge to create amazing new public art to celebrate our towns.

“Working with our local communities is key to making this artwork meaningful. They will see the work every day and they have the best ideas for what will celebrate their areas. By working together, we will help brighten up some of the key gateways into our towns. I can’t wait to see the creations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist Douglas Black said: “When we are open to crossing paths, it brings change - whether small or significant. Each encounter is an opportunity to be heard, seen, and to meet new people. Libraries, like Hemsworth Library, are perfect for this, as they offer a place to explore ideas and connect with others without being rushed."