Lock Lane lads litter pick to raise money for new kit
A group of under 10s rugby players were busy at the weekend litter picking around their rugby fields.
The Lock Lane u10s were sponsored to pick up rubbish from around Lock Lane and the rugby fields on Sunday, all to raise money to help pay for their after match kit.
Head coach, Aaron Strawson, said: "The team knew that we needed to raise funds for our new after match wear, and came up with the idea to do the sponsored litter pick around the club.
"They recognised that there was quite a bit of litter around the car park and pitch area, and they know how important it is to look after their club and the community.
"The lads are a real credit to Lock Lane, on and off the pitch, and I think that there is definitely some future stars in the making within the team."