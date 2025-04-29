London Marathon heroes raise more than £20,000 for Wakefield Hospice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Nine incredible individuals took on the world famous 26.2 mile route in support of the hospice on Easter Sunday, withstanding the high temperatures to take in the fantastic sights and the incredible atmosphere the London Marathon has become so famed for.
Running in aid of Wakefield Hospice were Kate Lewis, Alison Young, Joseph Spencer, Heather Simpson, Katie Malley, Kirstan Bradley, Rachael Bradbury, Luke Johnson and Paul Marshall.
Katie Malley, who completed the run in an impressive three hours and 27 minutes, said: “Honestly it was the MOST AMAZING day ever.
"I absolutely loved every single minute, what an experience.”
A record breaking 56,640 runners completed the London Marathon in 2025 following an unprecedented demand for places in the run up to the event.
Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We would like to say a huge well done to everyone who took on the London Marathon, and the most special thank you to our inspirational fundraisers who did such an incredible job running and raising funds to support local hospice care here in Wakefield.
“The dedication that goes into training for a marathon is no small feat in itself, and to see the heroic efforts of our fundraisers pounding the pavements in London and supporting Wakefield Hospice is beyond admirable; to have collectively raised over £20,000 is simply amazing and we are so grateful for their support and to all those who sponsored them.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.