Long Division Festival tickets selling fast

Long Division, Wakefield

The festival will take place Saturday, September 25.

Confirmed acts include The Lovely Eggs, She Drew the Gun, and Brix & the Extricated.

The date with set after several postponements and cancellations forced on organisers by the pandemic.

A £30 ticket earns you a wristband, which will then get you into all the participating venues.

Other artists confirmed include Lanterns on the Lake, Big Joanie, Hands Off Gretel, Peggy Sue, Katie Spencer, and Jodie Nicholson.