Long Division Festival tickets selling fast
Tickets are selling fast for this year’s rescheduled Long Division Festival.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:22 am
The festival will take place Saturday, September 25.
Confirmed acts include The Lovely Eggs, She Drew the Gun, and Brix & the Extricated.
The date with set after several postponements and cancellations forced on organisers by the pandemic.
A £30 ticket earns you a wristband, which will then get you into all the participating venues.
Other artists confirmed include Lanterns on the Lake, Big Joanie, Hands Off Gretel, Peggy Sue, Katie Spencer, and Jodie Nicholson.
Visit experiencewakefield.co.uk/event/long-division-festival for tickets.