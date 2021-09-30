Long Division showed Wakefield 'at its best'

Gruff Rhys performs. (All photos by Andrew Benge)

The music festival, which took place across venues across the city, is usually held at the start of June but had to be put back because of the pandemic.

It was the 10th festival, and a welcome return after being forced to cancel the event completely last year

And thousands of people poured into Wakefield at the weekend with more than 60 bands taking to stages at the former market hall, Wakefield Town Hall, The Hop, The Establishment and Vortex Bar among others.

Hands of Gretel (All photos by Andrew Benge)

Bands included Scottish indie rockers, Glasvegas, and Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys.

Dean Freeman, founder of the festival, said: “I’ve always felt Long Division shows Wakefield at its best and that was never more true than this year.

“There were so many happy people across the city, enjoying music and each other’s company. Artists and audiences travelled from across the UK, many of them attending or playing a gig for the first time in over 18 months. It really was an uplifting experience.

“If Wakefield wants to be a major cultural player, or simply be an exciting place to live, it needs to desperately build up it’s basic music infrastructure.

Langkamer (All photos by Andrew Benge)

“Venues, rehearsal spaces, job opportunities - I think we’ve shown that Wakefield can shine when those things come together, but we’re only one weekend.

“I hope the thousands of people and hundreds of musicians who came this weekend are given more reasons to return the rest of the year round.”

Roddy Woomble performs (All photos by Andrew Benge)

She Drew the Gun (All photos by Andrew Benge)

The Leisure Society (All photos by Andrew Benge)

The State of Georgia (All photos by Andrew Benge)