Long running contraflow on A1 at Wentbridge Viaduct and Wentedge Road Bridge to be temporarily lifted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Traffic management on a section of the A1 in West Yorkshire is set to be lifted to reduce congestion in the run-up to the festive period and into the New Year.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the ongoing repairs and upgrades to the A1’s Wentbridge Viaduct and Wentedge Road Bridge, a contraflow system has been in place.

This contraflow will be removed between Barnsdale Bar and Ferrybridge between November and January. Its reinstallation in the new year will come shortly before National Highways begins work to replace the central pier at Wentedge Road Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Stebbing, National Highways Project Manager, said: “Having listened to feedback from affected communities and regional partners including Wakefield Council, we’ll be lifting the contraflow arrangement currently on the A1 between Barnsdale Bar and Ferrybridge between November and January.

As part of the ongoing repairs and upgrades to the A1’s Wentbridge Viaduct and Wentedge Road Bridge, a contraflow system has been in place.

“From this Saturday morning (November 16), there will be two lanes running northbound between Barnsdale Bar and Ferrybridge.

“From the morning of November 21, there will be two lanes running southbound.

“Traffic management will be reinstated from January 3 to allow us to complete the pier demolition at Wentedge Road Bridge and continue with the other essential works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The northbound carriageway will be in single lane running on the morning of 4 January, followed by the southbound on 8 January.”

Closures

To enable the removal of the contraflow, the following full overnight closures will be implemented. Each closure is scheduled for between 8pm and 6am the following morning:

Northbound – November 15.

Southbound – November 17, 18, 19 and 20.

When traffic management is reinstated, the following overnight closures are scheduled:

Northbound – January 3, 5 and 6

Southbound: January 7, 8 and 9 January (with January 10 scheduled as a further contingency date)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Stebbing added: “This is a very complex project, involving the renewal of the waterproofing membrane on the Wentbridge Viaduct.

“We’re also addressing various issues that could only have been identified after the initial layers of surfacing were removed, including repairs to reinforced concrete, manhole cover plates, maintenance walkway anchor points, and safety barrier foundations.”

From January 2025, National Highways will also start to replace the central pier at Wentedge Road Bridge and carry out other essential maintenance on the A1 in the area to further reduce the need for future closures.

The entire project, including the refurbishment of the viaduct and replacement of the central pier, is expected to be completed by late summer 2025.

A1 Redhouse to Barnsdale Bar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A separate scheme has begun between the A1(M) junctions 38 (A638 Redhouse) and A1 junction 39 (A639 Barnsdale Bar) to upgrade the safety barrier and lighting in this area as well as replacing missing or damaged marker posts.

This scheme is expected to be complete in March 2025.