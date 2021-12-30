Long-serving Walton Parish Council chair Liz Fairclough retires
Walton Parish Council's Liz Fairclough has retired after serving as chair for 20 years and as a councillor for 31 years.
Her fellow councillors organised a get-together and presentation to Liz in appreciation for her long service and work on the parish council. West Yorkshire Police' s Matthew Jackson, attended along with Chief Superintendent Mark McManus who presented Liz with a certificate for her work on the Safe Scheme.
Coun Sheila Leith said: "In 1997 LIz was responsible for initiating Wakefield's first Safe Scheme in Walton Village, working in partnership with West Yorkshire Police and many parish councils followed our lead.
"She was also involved in the set up of the nature park, originally The Wetlands, along with Yorkshire Water and WMDC. She also helped in the delivery of close care community development of homes on the Grove."
Other achievements included the introduction of floral displays and Christmas Trees on the lampposts in the village and Liz was part of the group that worked on refurbishment of Almshouses at Pledwick.
As pa member of the parish council, Liz helped to oversee the new playground in Walton Park, the housing development on the old school site on School Lane, the West Yorkshire Sports Club development at Brook Farm, Walton stone boundary signs and the Neighbourhood Plan.
Coun Leith added: "Liz will certainly be missed for her valued experience and support on the parish council but has agreed to support our new chair, John Carlon and vice-chair Chris Pearson.