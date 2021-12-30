Long-serving Walton Parish Council chair Liz Fairclough retires

Liz Fairclough being presented with a certificate by Chief Superintendent Mark McManus for her work on the Safe Scheme.

Her fellow councillors organised a get-together and presentation to Liz in appreciation for her long service and work on the parish council. West Yorkshire Police' s Matthew Jackson, attended along with Chief Superintendent Mark McManus who presented Liz with a certificate for her work on the Safe Scheme.

Coun Sheila Leith said: "In 1997 LIz was responsible for initiating Wakefield's first Safe Scheme in Walton Village, working in partnership with West Yorkshire Police and many parish councils followed our lead.

"She was also involved in the set up of the nature park, originally The Wetlands, along with Yorkshire Water and WMDC. She also helped in the delivery of close care community development of homes on the Grove."

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other achievements included the introduction of floral displays and Christmas Trees on the lampposts in the village and Liz was part of the group that worked on refurbishment of Almshouses at Pledwick.

As pa member of the parish council, Liz helped to oversee the new playground in Walton Park, the housing development on the old school site on School Lane, the West Yorkshire Sports Club development at Brook Farm, Walton stone boundary signs and the Neighbourhood Plan.