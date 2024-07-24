Longboat Pride Wakefield: ‘Major concerns’ for safety at a city centre Pride event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police and council officers have objected to plans for a Pride event to be held outside a city centre bar over ‘major concerns’ for public safety.

Officials have called for a charity’s application to hold a street music festival outside the New Union, on Southgate, to be turned down.

The Longboat organisation wants to stage live and recorded music, plus dance performances, from 10am to 10pm on August 11.

An objection has been submitted to Wakefield Council by a West Police Yorkshire Police licensing officer on behalf of the chief constable.

The document says a similar event planned for the venue last year was scaled down after police raised safety concerns.

The officer said: “The grant is for a 12-hour event to take place on the public highway alongside a large, licenced premises, which also forms part of the planned event.

“Police and council licensing enforcement met with committee members of Longboat Wakefield in October 2023.

“This included discussions and advice on what would need to be put in place for the event in August 2024.

“Since then, several meetings have taken place in relation to this event.

“Despite this, the organiser has left concerns raised unanswered.”

The objection adds: “It is hard to see how the applicant can promote the licensing objectives when they have failed on more than one occasion to alleviate concerns raised regarding safety of the event.”

Paul Dean, a council licensing enforcement officer, has also called for the event to not be allowed to go ahead.

Mr Dean said his objection was based on the views of the council’s safety advisory group (SAG), which is made up of other “responsible authorities” including the police, West Yorkshire Fire Service and the NHS.

The officer said the SAG “have historically worked tirelessly with the organising committee to get this annual event to run in a safe manner for the public who wish to celebrate Pride in Wakefield.”

Mr Dean added: “The August 2023 event unfortunately had to be cancelled on the street and run as a lower scale event inside the New Union bar, notably because the Longboat committee had failed to achieve the standards required to run such an event on the highway safely.”

The document says a “strict timescale” was agreed to have safety arrangements agreed by July 5 but there were “still too many concerns to suggest that this event could run safely.”

Mr Dean added: “I therefore submit this objection with a view to request the licensing authority look to refuse this application in its entirety, under the grounds that there are major concerns around the organiser to promote a safe event.”

Application forms submitted by Longboat say a ‘challenge 25’ age policy would be in place on the day, with people under 18 provided with different coloured wristbands.

The charity also plans to employ medics, accredited security staff and marshals during the event.

The application states: “Bags are searched before entering the event for any alcohol, weapons or illegal substances.

“Any alcohol found will be confiscated before entering the event “

Longboat also intends to use a road traffic company to supply fencing to close off part of the road, with barriers at the stage to protect event-goers and performers.

The document adds: “Anyone deemed to be causing a public nuisance or a nuisance to other people at the event are escorted away from the event area by security.

“Families and children are welcome throughout the day.

“Security and marshals monitor all attendees including children.

“A missing children point is clearly marked and announced on the stage.

“We hold child protection policies and vulnerable adult policies for our organisation.”