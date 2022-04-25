Loose Women star Jane McDonald is guest of honour at hospice charity lunch

The event takes place at Leeds United FC’s Centenary Pavilion on May 25, 2022. As well as speaking Jane will offer a number of lucky attendees a meet and greet experience which will include a professional photo.

Pat Langham, headmistress at Wakefield Girls High school, will host the event. Tickets are selling fast and all profits will go to Wakefield Hospice to contribute towards the £4.2 million annual running costs of the hospice of which £2.2 million is made up through fundraising efforts.

Helen Knowles, director of income generation, at Wakefield Hospice said: “The pandemic has hugely impacted the hospice, both financially and operationally. We are committed to fight back this year and generate more income than ever to ensure we continue to provide specialist care for our patients and their families.

“We cannot thank Jane enough for agreeing to join us at this event.

"We would also like to say a huge thanks to our host Pat Langham, who alongside Jane has given her time free of charge, and to our event sponsors Chadwick Lawrence Solicitors.”

Jane said: “It was an honour to be asked to speak at this event. The hospice provides a truly invaluable service to our local community, not only for the patients but also for their friends and families.

"To be able to support such a cause, that is very close to my heart, is a real honour. I hope this event will go some way to helping raise much needed funding for the hospice.”

There are three packages available:

GOLD PACKAGE - Tickets £75 each and includes VIP meet and greet and a professional photograph, welcome drink, wine/prosecco on the table (half-bottle per person), two-course lunch, table close to the stage, waiter service for drinks from the bar.

SILVER PACKAGE - Tickets £60 each and includes welcome drink, wine/prosecco on the table (half-bottle per person), two-course lunch and professional table photo (guests only).

BRONZE PACKAGE - Tickets £45 each and includes welcome drink, two- course lunch.