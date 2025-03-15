Love is in the care! South Elmsall care home hosts friendly 'speed dating' event

Love was definitely in the air as a South Elmsall care home hosted a fun speed dating event.

Bennett Court care home, part of Exemplar Health Care, brought together 18 people from five of its homes for a day of fun, friendship, and even the chance of romance!

Seven people from Bennett Court were joined by 11 residents from Kingfisher View and Fairburn Mews in Castleford, Quarryfields in Doncaster, and Willowbeck in Sheffield, making for a lively and memorable occasion.

To help ease any nerves, everyone prepared an ‘information card’ before the event, sharing their name, where they live, and their interests - making those first conversations a little easier.

Leanne and Joel enjoyed getting to know new people at the event.

On the day, the home’s hub was decorated for the occasion with balloon arches, cupcakes, and roses, and a local singer kicked off the event in style, performing John Paul Young’s ‘Love Is in the Air’, setting the mood for a day full of connections.

With five minutes per chat, they got to know each other, shared stories, and decided if they wanted to stay in touch.

For Joel from Bennett Court, it was all about making new friends:

“I came along as I wanted to meet new friends,” Joel said.

"I knew there’d be a great atmosphere, and of course party food! I’ve really enjoyed getting to meet new people, and I’ve made loads of new friends. I’m excited to keep in touch.”

To keep the energy high, there were karaoke breaks between rounds, with plenty of singing and dancing.

For Leanne from Quarryfields, the event was a great opportunity to connect with people she’d seen before but never had the chance to chat with properly.

“It’s been so fun. I wanted to meet new people, and I’ve met loads!

The event is just one in a series of exciting initiatives that Bennett Court plans to host, following the arrival of a new management team, led by Home Manager, Hollie Semmens, and Clinical Nurse Manager, Irene Law.

Irene said: “Our mission is to make every day better for the people we support.

”With a new management team and great colleagues, we’re excited to host events like these to give people the chance to make new friends and have lots of fun!”

