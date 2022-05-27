Loving Dogs: These are the 10 most affectionate breeds of dog that love to cuddle

If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes during the pandemic soared by around eight per cent.

But with 222 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

However if you are simply looking for a dog that will be a loyal and loving pet, content to curl up with you on the sofa for the night, then there are certain breeds that you may want to put at the top of your canine wishlist.

Here are 10 of the most loving and affectionate breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Labrador Retriever It'll come as no surprise to anybody who has owned a Labrador Retriever that they were the UK's most popular dog in 2020. They are famously gentle, loyal and very affectionate. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

2. Pug There's nothing that a pug likes more than being snuggled up on its owner's lap, spending hours happily being patted. They'll also follow you around like a shadow - leading to their nickname of the 'velcro dog'. Photo: FRANK RUMPENHORST/dpa/AFP via Getty Images

3. Golden Retriever Just like their Labrador cousins, the Golden Retriever lives to love humans - forming particularly strong and affectionate bonds with children. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

4. Bichon Frise The Bichon Frise's favourite spot is on your lap, shortly followed by being curled up at the end of your bed. Their sweet nature means they are guaranteed to get on well with pretty much anybody, but will reserve a special amount of love for their family. Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images