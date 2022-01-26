Low-income home-owners in Wakefield will soon be able to benefit from free low carbon heating systems.

The scheme will provide air source heat pump central heating systems free of charge to qualifying households in the Wakefield district.

It aims to help low-income residents that are currently using electric, or coal fired heating and have no mains gas.

Loft and cavity wall insulation upgrades and a small number of solar photovoltaic (PV) (solar electric) systems will also be available to households that receive heat pumps through the scheme through the Big Green Heating Scheme.

Coun Darren Byford, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and property, said: “We are delighted to have secured this funding to make households in our district warmer and heathier.

"We know that energy inefficient homes are expensive to run and leave some people struggling to pay their energy bills so this innovative scheme will go a long way to help reduce the risk of fuel poverty. It will also help to reduce domestic carbon emissions in our fight against climate change.”

All the work will be free of charge and arranged by the council through its approved contractor through Better Homes Yorkshire.

To qualify for the Big Green Heating Scheme residents must meet ALL the following criteria:

Be an owner-occupied household living in the Wakefield district

Have an annual gross household income below £30,000 (including benefits)

Live in a property that is Energy Performance Certificate band E, F or G (properties that are EPC band A-D are not eligible)

Be off the gas network and currently using electric or coal as the main heating fuel

Applications are being taken now but this is a time limited offer, so residents are urged to apply now.