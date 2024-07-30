Lucy conquers Tough Mudder in aid of Wakefield Hospice in memory of her grandad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lucy Storey was ready to get muddy to raise money for Wakefield Hospice – a place close to her heart.

Lucy joined thousands of entrants on Saturday to tackle the infamous Tough Mudder course at Broughton Hall, Skipton, raising over £600 in support of the hospice.

Lucy completed the challenge in memory of her granddad who was supported at the hospice, but also has another family connection which ties her to the charity too:

Lucy said: “In terms of my connection to the hospice, my mum works there as Ward Manager and although an emotionally challenging job I know that her and her colleagues gain immense satisfaction from the work that they do, and additionally, they looked after my granddad in the last days of his life.

Lucy took part in the Tough Mudder to raise money for Wakefield Hospice.

“This care had a huge impact on my family, and allowed us to spend some quality time with him. Not only did they care for my granddad, they cared for my whole family.”

From cargo-net climbing to crawling through rivers of mud, Lucy was able to complete the course and earn her finisher’s t-shirt and Tough Mudder medal.

“Saturday was hard work but great fun," Lucy said.

“it’s brilliant to take part in an event where everybody helps each other and I couldn’t have done it without people pulling me up the various obstacles!

The course is notorious for it’s variety of mud-inspired obstacles, challenging entrant’s physical and mental endurance, promoting teamwork and guaranteeing a muddy-experience like no other.