Lucy conquers Tough Mudder in aid of Wakefield Hospice in memory of her grandad
Lucy joined thousands of entrants on Saturday to tackle the infamous Tough Mudder course at Broughton Hall, Skipton, raising over £600 in support of the hospice.
Lucy completed the challenge in memory of her granddad who was supported at the hospice, but also has another family connection which ties her to the charity too:
Lucy said: “In terms of my connection to the hospice, my mum works there as Ward Manager and although an emotionally challenging job I know that her and her colleagues gain immense satisfaction from the work that they do, and additionally, they looked after my granddad in the last days of his life.
“This care had a huge impact on my family, and allowed us to spend some quality time with him. Not only did they care for my granddad, they cared for my whole family.”
From cargo-net climbing to crawling through rivers of mud, Lucy was able to complete the course and earn her finisher’s t-shirt and Tough Mudder medal.
“Saturday was hard work but great fun," Lucy said.
“it’s brilliant to take part in an event where everybody helps each other and I couldn’t have done it without people pulling me up the various obstacles!
“I am really pleased to have beaten my fundraising target of £500 for Wakefield Hospice - they get limited funding and are heavily reliant on fundraising support, so hopefully this goes some way to thanking them for the great care they provided for my grandad.”
