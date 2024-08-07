Lupset Hall: Plans to transform ‘decaying’ 18th Century manor house withdrawn

Plans to convert a derelict 18th Century manor house into a residential development have been withdrawn.

The scheme included transforming Lupset Hall, in Wakefield, into apartments and houses.

The Grade II* listed property, built in 1716, was the home of Wakefield’s first MP during the 19th century.

It also served as the club house for City of Wakefield Golf Club from 1936 to 2013 before being sold by Wakefield Council.

It was then bought by a private buyer for around £310,000 with intentions of renovating the site as a family home.

The plans were not completed and the hall was sold again in 2018.

Historic England added the hall to its ‘heritage at risk’ register in 2022 due to its deteriorating and vandalized condition.

In February 2023, London-based HWR Properties Development Limited submitted plans to convert part of the hall into four apartments and four terraced houses.

The company also proposed demolishing part of the building to make way for three ‘contemporary’ new build houses.

The application was withdrawn on Monday (August 5), according to Wakefield Council’s planning portal.

A planning and heritage statement previously submitted to the local authority on behalf of the developer said the scheme would “preserve the significance and special architectural interest of the building.”

The document also said: “Lupset Hall has suffered slow decay (which pre-dates the current ownership) for a number of different reasons, such as unsympathetic alterations and a lack of maintenance.

It added: “A new and viable use is required in order to prevent further deterioration and vandalism of the building.”

The council received 13 objections to the plan and two comments in support.

One resident opposed to the development said: “I think the property should be kept as it is.

“A proposed build of flats or apartments destroys the natural beauty of the building and the surrounding area of woodland.

“I think changing such a beautiful and historic property that is Grade II listed sets a dangerous precedent that landmarks are not safe.”

One supporter of the project described the building at “unloved”, adding: “The only useful thing to do with this land would be to build more housing.

“The current derelict state is not pleasing to the eye and something should be done.”

The hall was bought for the Gaskell family in 1806 and was home to Daniel Gaskell, who became Wakefield’s first MP in 1832.

Gaskell, a noted social reformer, was re-elected two years later but lost the seat at the 1837 general election.

After his death, the hall passed to his great-nephew, Gerald Milnes Gaskell.

The council took ownership of the building in 1926 after the death of Gerald’s widow.

In 1936, the parkland surrounding Lupset Hall was converted into a municipal golf course.

The hall was used at the clubhouse until the golf club moved out into the purpose-built Gaskell Sports Pavilion in April, 2013