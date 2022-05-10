M1 at Rothwell closed for hours after body found on carriageway

The incident happened on the Southbound carriageway of the M1, Junction 44.

At 12.38am, the body of a man, believed to have fallen from the A639 bridge over the M1, was found on the carriageway where he may have been struck by a vehicle.

The motorway was closed in both directions whilst investigative work was carried out.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the death and the coroner’s office have been informed.