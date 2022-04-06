M1 at Wakefield closed in both directions due to 'serious' incident
The M1 is closed both ways has been closed in both directions between junction 41 and junction 40 due to a crash.
By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 3:58 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 6:42 pm
There is queueing traffic between junction 41 A650 (Carr Gate) and junction 40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett/Wakefield)
Congestion is reported to back up to junction 42 (Lofthouse) southbound, and junction 39 (Wakefield) northbound.
Routes through Wakefield and Tingley are heavier with traffic divering.
Emergency services are currently at the scene.