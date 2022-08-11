M1 crash: Appeal for information after serious crash on M1 at Wakefield

West Yorkshire Police said enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for people to come forward with any information.

Officers from the Road Policing Unit are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident, or of the vehicles before the crash took place, to get in touch with them, either by using the West Yorkshire Police 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101, quoting log 1729 of 10 August.