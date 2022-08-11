M1 crash: Appeal for information after serious crash on M1 at Wakefield

Police are appealing for information following a serious crash between a HGV and car yesterday evening.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 9:40 am

The crash happened at around 8.24pm yesterday evening (Wednesday, August 10) at junction 42 on the M1 Southbound, between a Mercedes HGV lorry and an Audi A3 car.

Emergency services attended and the passenger of the Audi A3, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

West Yorkshire Police said enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for people to come forward with any information.

The crash happened yesterday evening.

Officers from the Road Policing Unit are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident, or of the vehicles before the crash took place, to get in touch with them, either by using the West Yorkshire Police 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101, quoting log 1729 of 10 August.

