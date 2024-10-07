M1: Rescue of rogue swan leads to popular motorway closure near Wakefield

Drivers faced disruption on the M1 yesterday after a swan wandered on to the motorway.

Traffic was brought to a standstill on the M1 southbound near Wakefield yesterday morning (Sunday) after the swan wandered on to the motorway.

All lanes were temporarily closed around junction 39 as emergency services responded to the incident.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A report was received at 9:45am yesterday of a swan on the M1 southbound near junction 39.

"The swan was located within 10 minutes of the initial call to the police.”

The swan was successfully rescued by emergency services and removed from the motorway.