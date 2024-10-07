M1: Rescue of rogue swan leads to popular motorway closure near Wakefield
Drivers were left feeling under the feather over the weekend, after a swan wandered on to a main motorway route.
Traffic was brought to a standstill on the M1 southbound near Wakefield yesterday morning (Sunday) after the swan wandered on to the motorway.
All lanes were temporarily closed around junction 39 as emergency services responded to the incident.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A report was received at 9:45am yesterday of a swan on the M1 southbound near junction 39.
"The swan was located within 10 minutes of the initial call to the police.”
The swan was successfully rescued by emergency services and removed from the motorway.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.