M1 solar farm plans needs impact report, council insists
A solar farm is being planned for land next to the M1 at Flushdyke that could eventually power thousands of homes.
Almost 60 hectares of land have been earmarked east of Lodge Hill Farm for a 35mw operation, which can usually power up to 11,000 homes.
Covering four separate parcels of agricultural land, it is classed as green belt - meaning development should only be considered in extraordinary circumstances.
A screening request application was submitted to Wakefield Council’s planning department to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would be required.
The applicants, the north-east based, Industria Resources felt the EIA was not required.
But planners disagreed, confirming the EIA was necessary.
The report reads: “The development described in the submitted screening request could reasonably be anticipated to result in significant effects upon the environment.”