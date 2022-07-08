M62 roadworks: Road closures and diversions for resurfacing work at Ferrybridge

National Highways is to carry out the improvements from Monday, July 18, initially on the eastbound carriageway before moving to the westbound lanes.

National Highways Assistant Project Manager Elliott Husband said: “The surfacing on this section of the M62 is coming to the end of its life so it’s vital we replace it to continue providing a safe and smooth experience for our customers.

“To carry out the work safely and efficiently we will need to close both carriageways, but not at the same time. We will also do the work overnight to minimise disruption.

Resurfacing of the M62 between junction 33 (Ferrybridge) and junction 34 (Whitley Bridge) will take place later this month.

“We advise road users to allow extra time for their journeys and familiarise themselves with the diversion route before setting off.”

The work, which is due to be complete by late August, will take place overnight (8pm until 6am) Monday to Friday, although if traffic flows are low it may start earlier.

During the closures traffic will be diverted from junction 33 (Ferrybridge) along the A1246, A645 and A19 to Eggborough, rejoining the M62 at junction 3, or vice versa.

All works are subject to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances.