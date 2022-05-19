Mad Ox is aiming to be the heart of the community

Carl and Tiff Jeffery behind the bar of the Ma Ox on Ropergate, Pontefract.

The Mad Ox on Ropergate End, which opened last week, is named after Maddox, one of Tiff and Carl Jeffery’s three children.

It is based in what was Heptonstalls old building.

Tiff has given up her job as a midwife to run the pub, a move she has no regrets over.

She said: “I’d not enjoyed my job for a few years and when the opportunity came up I was happy to hand in my notice.”

Carl, a self-employed sign writer will continue working while Tiff puts all her energies into running the bar.

She said: “We don’t have a big kitchen so won’t be doing meals. Instead we’ll be opening at 8am for morning coffee and cake and providing sandwiches and afternoon teas as well as ‘bottomless brunches’.

“We use local suppliers and will cater for vegetarians, vegans and those with other specific dietary requirements.”

Tiff has been trying to find out the history of the building and was told it was a pub called the Wheel Inn around 100 years ago.

They have been unable to find any photographic evidence of this so would be grateful if anyone could help out in their search.

Tiff said: “We want to be a part of the local community and have plans to set up such as a dog walking club, coffee morning fundraisers for charity and to open up our top floor to anyone who wants to use it - we basically want to available to help out any good causes in the Pontefract area.”

Every Sunday a Man Club will meet from 9am for anyone to go along for a walk and a chat over a coffee.