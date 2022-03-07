Main city centre road shut for the next three weeks
A main road in Wakefield city centre looks set to be shut for the next few weeks.
Monday, 7th March 2022, 10:20 am
Denby Dale Road, next to the bingo hall, and close to the busy Ings Road roundabout, was shut on Saturday as workers from Northern Gas Networks moved onto the road.
No further details about the work have been made available, but the road is expected to be shut until March 25, or sooner if the job is completed.
The closure has already seen traffic problems around the Ings Road area during busier periods.