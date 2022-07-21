Main swimming pool at Wakefield’s Sun Lane leisure centre closed next week

The swimming pool will be closed from Tuesday to Friday next week.

The swimming pool will be closed for repairs from Tuesday July 26 to Friday July 29.

The gym and exercise studios will remain open as usual.

The pools at Featherstone Sports Complex, Minsthorpe Leisure and Normanton Leisure are open for people to use.

The pools will be running fast track swimming classes for kids in the summer holidays starting from next week in Normanton.

Clr Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “The swimming pool at Sun Leisure Centre will be closed for repairs from Tuesday July 26 until July 29. The gym and exercise studios will remain open as usual.

“Residents can still enjoy a swim during these times at one of our other pools that are available to Aspire members and non-members to attend casually and ‘pay per’ session.”