Major housing estate set for land beside South Elmsall rail station

By Tony Gardner
Published 12th Jul 2024, 11:00 BST
More than 100 homes look set to be built on fields next to a town’s railway station.

Planning chiefs have recommended the scheme in South Elmsall be given the go-ahead.

Councillors have been asked to rubber-stamp an application by Keepmoat to build 112 properties across 3.5 hectares of land.

The scheme includes demolishing two houses on High Street and felling a tree to build an access road to the site.

Plans to build 112 homes on land next to South Elmsall railway station have been recommended for approval.Plans to build 112 homes on land next to South Elmsall railway station have been recommended for approval.
The developer’s proposals includes a range of two, three and four-bed houses plus two apartment blocks.

All properties would be allocated parking with electric vehicle charging points.

Wakefield Council has received 27 objections since the planning application was submitted last December.

Concerns have been raised over the loss of green space in the town and a possible increase in noise and air pollution from the development.

Plans to build 112 homes on land next to South Elmsall railway station have been recommended for approval.Plans to build 112 homes on land next to South Elmsall railway station have been recommended for approval.
Others claim the proposed new homes are “not in keeping” with the surrounding area.

A report to members of the council’s planning and highways committee says the scheme complies with local and nation planning policies.

It recommends the construction of acoustic fencing to protect homes closest to the railway line.

The reports says the scheme will “result in a high standard of housing environment.”

Committee members will consider the plan at a meeting on July 18.

