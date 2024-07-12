Major housing estate set for land beside South Elmsall rail station
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Planning chiefs have recommended the scheme in South Elmsall be given the go-ahead.
Councillors have been asked to rubber-stamp an application by Keepmoat to build 112 properties across 3.5 hectares of land.
The scheme includes demolishing two houses on High Street and felling a tree to build an access road to the site.
The developer’s proposals includes a range of two, three and four-bed houses plus two apartment blocks.
All properties would be allocated parking with electric vehicle charging points.
Wakefield Council has received 27 objections since the planning application was submitted last December.
Concerns have been raised over the loss of green space in the town and a possible increase in noise and air pollution from the development.
Others claim the proposed new homes are “not in keeping” with the surrounding area.
A report to members of the council’s planning and highways committee says the scheme complies with local and nation planning policies.
It recommends the construction of acoustic fencing to protect homes closest to the railway line.
The reports says the scheme will “result in a high standard of housing environment.”
Committee members will consider the plan at a meeting on July 18.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.