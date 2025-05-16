Major Sky TV outage leaves thousands of customers unable to watch TV or use internet

Thousands of Sky customers were hit with the same major outage last night, leaving households across the country unable to watch television or access the internet.

Customers began reporting issues at around 9.20pm, with most of those having issues reporting that they could not get a signal on their Sky Q boxes.

Reports also mentioned having connectivity issues with their Sky internet at the same time.

According to DownDetector.co.uk, reports of outages peaked at around 10.30pm, with more than 30,000 customers having issues. Reports reduced overnight but have slowly began to rise again this morning, with more than 2,000 customers reporting continuing issues by 6.30am.

People took to social media to vent their frustrations after no reports or updates were given by Sky until this morning.

One person took to X to say: “There's clearly a serious nationwide problem with #SkyTV this evening but Sky have nothing about it on their website, X, Facebook or anywhere else. Very poor customer care @skytv.”

This morning, Sky said on X (formally Twitter) "We are aware of some technical issues overnight that led to Sky Q boxes to go into standby mode.

“Our technical team worked quickly to investigate and restore services.”

They advised that if people are ‘stuck’ on standby, then to switch off their Sky Q box at the mains for 30 seconds and back on again, which will restore the device.

It said: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”